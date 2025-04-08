ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Metrolinx head says ‘exceptional progress’ being made on Eglinton Crosstown LRT, but still no word on opening date

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

"Out of Service" signs are shown on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.