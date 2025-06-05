ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Mayor Chow, Toronto police chief to visit Lawrence Heights following deadly shooting

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Police officers work the scene of a shooting in the North York area of Toronto on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.