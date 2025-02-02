ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Man, woman charged with murder after man fatally wounded in downtown Toronto

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Darapheakdey “Daral” Sovann, 27, is Toronto's firt murder victim of 2025. (TPS photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.