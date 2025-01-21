ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Man wanted in intimate partner violence probe in Peel Region

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Andrew Lamore, 40, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with an intimate partner violence investigation in Peel Region. (PRP photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.