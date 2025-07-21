ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Man in 70s dead, woman critically injured following fire at apartment in Toronto’s east end

By Jermaine Wilson and Joanna Lavoie

Published

Officials say residents attempted to rescue two people from a burning apartment in Leslieville where one person eventually died.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.