ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man dies in hospital following east-end fire

By Laura Sebben

Published

Toronto Fire crews respond to a house fire on Logan Ave. north of Danforth Ave. (CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.