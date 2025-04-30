ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man dead following collision with TTC bus: Toronto police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Toronto police and EMS said the driver of a truck who was in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene at Sheppard Avenue and Meadowvale Road.


















