ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man dead after shooting near Emmett Avenue and Jane Street: police

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Police are on the scene investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead near Jane and Weston.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.