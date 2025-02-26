ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly driving wrong way on Gardiner, falling through hole: Toronto police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A male in his 30s has been charged with impaired driving after driving the wrong way on the Gardiner Expressway and driving through a hole. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.