ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man charged in connection with Ajax incidents that targeted women: police

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Seth Mantifel has been charged with sexual assault and robbery. (Durham Regional Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.