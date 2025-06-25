ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man arrested after yelling racial slurs and attempting to assault individual with large stick: police

By Chris Fox

Published

A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston


















Politics
Autos
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.