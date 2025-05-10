ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Lorenzo Insigne scores a goal, sets up another as Toronto FC defeats D.C. United 2-0

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne (24) celebrates his goal with teammate Federico Bernardeschi (10) during second half MLS soccer action against the D.C. United, in Toronto, Saturday, May 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.