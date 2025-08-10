ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Hwy. 401 eastbound closed at Eglinton after ‘serious multi-vehicle collision’

By Jermaine Wilson

A section of Highway 401 eastbound remains closed this morning following what police describe as “serious multi-vehicle collision.”


















