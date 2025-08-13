ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Heat warning expected to end in Toronto later today

By Codi Wilson

Published

A woman passes by city skyline in Toronto, Canada, Friday, June 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) (Kamran Jebreili/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.