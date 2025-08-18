ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Group calls for extreme heat protections as Ontario swelters

By Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Published

People shade under an umbrella as they visit the banks of the Ottawa River, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.