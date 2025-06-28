ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Emergency crews respond to residential fire near Alton Towers Circle

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

A Toronto fire truck shown in Toronto, Saturday, March 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.