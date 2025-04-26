ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Driver in 20s suffers ‘serious injuries’ after 3-vehicle crash in North York: police

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

The three vehicle collision near Downsview park that left a man in his 20s seriously injured on Friday April 25, 2025 (CP24 photo).


















