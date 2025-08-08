ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man in critical condition, woman injured after double shooting in Toronto’s King West Village

By Codi Wilson

Updated

Published

Two people were seriously injured after a double shooting on Sudbury Street, near King Street West, early Friday morning. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.