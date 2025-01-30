ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

CRTC looking into inmate phone call rates in Canada following Ontario case

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is looking into the rates for phone calls at correctional facilities across the country, spurred by high long-distance rates that families of inmates at Ontario jails had to pay for years. Fences with razor wire are shown at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg


















