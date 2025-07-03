ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Crews battling fire at scrap metal yard in Whitchurch-Stouffville

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a scrap metal yard in Gormley, Ont., on Thursday, July 2, 2025. (Chopper 24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.