Toronto

‘Crazy idea’: Ontario councillors push back as strong mayor powers reach small towns

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ontario Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack attends Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston


















