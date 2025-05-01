ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Child critically injured after falling from 10th floor balcony in North York, police say

By Alex Arsenych

Published

A child is critically injured after falling from a 10th floor balcony at a highrise in North York on Thursday afternoon, police say. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.