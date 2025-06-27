ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Brampton father and son facing 116 charges in connection with LCBO thefts

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Daniel Stuckey and his son Dylan are facing theft charges in Brampton. (Peel Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.