ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Baby dead, three others in hospital following house fire in Scarborough

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Four people are in hospital, including a baby in life-threatening condition, after being rescued from a burning house in Scarborough.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.