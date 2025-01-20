Anthony Santander agrees to contract with Toronto Blue Jays, AP source says

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander walks back to the dugout after he struck out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Baltimore. The Toronto Blue Jays are adding a big-name free-agent slugger to their lineup. A team source tells The Canadian Press the club has agreed to terms with Santander once a contract and a physical has been completed.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nick Wass