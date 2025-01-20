ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Anthony Santander agrees to contract with Toronto Blue Jays, AP source says

By Jay Cohen, The Associated Press

Published

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander walks back to the dugout after he struck out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Baltimore. The Toronto Blue Jays are adding a big-name free-agent slugger to their lineup. A team source tells The Canadian Press the club has agreed to terms with Santander once a contract and a physical has been completed.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nick Wass


















