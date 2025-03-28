ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Rexdale dog attack victim details incident Anita Brown recounts being attacked by two dogs while she was waiting for a bus home in Rexdale.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.