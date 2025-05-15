ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Alejandro Kirk’s three-run homer powers Blue Jays past Rays 3-1

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) runs the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in sixth inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.