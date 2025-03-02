ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

A southbound lane of Yonge street near Eaton Centre reopens after an early morning water main break: police

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

In this file photo, police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy (Graeme Roy/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.