ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘A little coolish’: what to expect for the first week of spring

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips breaks down the cooler temperatures expected as winter turns into spring.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.