ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

50-year-old Toronto man wanted for repeated harassment and uttering threats, police say

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

50-year-old Oral Cohen, of Toronto is accused of repeatedly harassing a woman at her home in the city’s east end, Toronto police say (TPS photos).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.