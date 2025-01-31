ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

3 suspects kidnapped man so they could get inside his Toronto store and steal gold: police

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Toronto police are investigating the robberies of two different businesses. No injuries have been reported.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.