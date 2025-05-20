ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

3 children killed in suspected impaired driving crash in Etobicoke identified

By Joshua Freeman and Joanna Lavoie

Published

The TCDSB says mental health supports are being made available after three children were killed in a deadly crash in Etobicoke. Beth MacDonnell reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.