ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

2 Mississauga residents charged with multiple ‘fake lottery’ scams, police say

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Peel Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.