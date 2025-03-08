ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

19-year-old man critical after crash involving tractor-trailer in Whitby: police

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Durham Regional Police say one person was critically injured in a crash in Whitby on Friday, March 7, 2024.


















