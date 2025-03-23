ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

1 person seriously injured in Etobicoke collision

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision near Islington and Eglinton avenues on March 23. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.