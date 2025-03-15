ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

1 person rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Toronto police investigating two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on March 15, 2025 (CTV file photo/Corey Baird).


















