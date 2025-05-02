ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man rescued after small plane lands in the water near Toronto’s Tommy Thompson Park: police

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

A Toronto Police Marine Unit boat is shown in Lake Ontario on Friday afternoon after a person was rescued from the water.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.