ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

1 person in critical condition following e-scooter crash on Bloor viaduct

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.