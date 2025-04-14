ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

1 dead, 2 injured following collision on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

By Alex Arsenych

Published

An aerial view of the vehicle that crashed into a guardrail on Hwy. 401. (CTV Toronto Chopper)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.