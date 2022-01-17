The top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that there's no "short-term solutions" to Canada's growing surgical backlog.



"Our health-care system is so stressed, so overrun," Dr. Katherine Smart, president of the CMA, told CTV National News. "We just don't have the additional resources we need to meet the demand."



Smart says discourse around the mounting delays may be misleading to many Canadians.

"When we use terms like elective surgery it implies that these are not needed surgeries."



She cautioned that with the majority of hospitals across the country focusing only on acute care, amid another wave of COVID-19, any hope of tackling the bottleneck of surgeries will have to wait.

"We'll have to look again at where we find ourselves," Smart said. "What resources can be mobilized to address backlogs that continue to grow?"



However, she warned that the delays are having a big impact on patients and health-care providers.

"It's heartbreaking to not be able to provide the care to your patients that they need."

