Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open after angry outburst

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during a match against Jenson Brooksby of the U.S. at the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during a match against Jenson Brooksby of the U.S. at the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MORE SPORTS NEWS