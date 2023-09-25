Zverev advances to Chengdu Open final. Khachanov downs Dimitrov to reach Zhuhai final
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev will play for a 21st career title after beating third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals of the Chengdu Open on Monday.
The 26-year-old German will meet Roman Safiullin in Tuesday's final. The 55th-ranked Russian defeated second-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4.
Zverev hit 10 winners and four aces in the first set and his serve continued to be effective in the second set.
The 26-year-old Safiullin will be playing in his first career final in his eighth year on tour.
At the Zhuhai Championships, top-seeded Karen Khachanov defeated fourth-seeded Sebastian Korda 7-5, 6-4 to move into the final in his second tournament since returning from injury.
Khachanov will face Yoshihito Nishioka in Tuesday's final. The eighth-seeded Japanese player beat Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 6-4.
In a tight first set, Khachanov gained the crucial break in the 11th game when Korda found the net with a drop shot. The 15th-ranked Russian improved in the second set and dominated the baseline rallies to overpower the 23-year-old American.
On the first day of the Ningbo Open, Russian wild-card Vera Zvonareva upset seveth-seeded Katie Boulter 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3) to advance to the second round.
Zvonareva, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, will next play Clara Tauson, who beat Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-1.
Yulia Putintseva, a semifinalist last week at the Guangzhou Open, defeated Daria Saville 6-4, 6-1. The Kazakh will play seconded-seeded Petra Kvitova, who beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 7-6 (2), 6-1.
Fourth-seeded Anna Blinkova beat Viktoria Hruncakova 6-3, 7-5 and eighth-seeded Lucia Bronzetti defeated Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Also, Linda Fruhvirtova beat Rebeka Masarova 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (retired) and Kateryna Braidl defeated Yuan Yue 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Top-seeded Ons Jabeur and third-seeded Sorana Cirstea will play their first matches on Tuesday.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Canada travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments'
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and 'negative sentiments' towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
What doctors say needs to change about health care in Canada
A group of Canadian doctors, nurses and other health-care providers has issued recommendations on how to make health care more equitable for disadvantaged people.
Canada's largest private sector union sets sights on GM for next round of auto talks
Canada's largest private sector union says it will turn to negotiations with General Motors after members voted to accept its labour agreement with Ford Motor Co. of Canada.
Politics
-
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Kremlin says Canadian recognition of veteran from Nazi unit is 'outrageous'
The Kremlin said on Monday it was 'outrageous' that a Ukrainian man who served in one of Adolf Hitler's Waffen SS units during the Second World War had been presented to Canada's parliament last week as a hero.
-
Cost of living: Pepsi and Coca-Cola absent in meeting with federal industry minister
Canada's industry minister made a point of calling out Pepsi and Coca-Cola for not sending representatives to a meeting he convened on Monday with manufacturing companies to discuss stabilizing grocery prices.
Health
-
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
What doctors say needs to change about health care in Canada
A group of Canadian doctors, nurses and other health-care providers has issued recommendations on how to make health care more equitable for disadvantaged people.
Sci-Tech
-
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
-
Photo giant Getty took a leading AI image-maker to court. Now it's also embracing the technology
Seattle-based Getty Images is taking a two-pronged approach to the threat and opportunity that AI poses to its business. First, it sued a leading purveyor of AI-generated images earlier this year for what it alleged was 'brazen infringement' of Getty's image collection 'on a staggering scale.' Now, it's embracing the technology.
-
It's here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
Entertainment
-
David McCallum, star of hit TV series 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' and 'NCIS,' dies at 90
Actor David McCallum, who became a teen heartthrob in the hit series 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' in the 1960s and was the eccentric medical examiner in the popular 'NCIS' 40 years later, has died. He was 90.
-
U.K. police open sexual offences investigation after allegations about Russell Brand
British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand.
-
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to keep their children in New York temporarily as divorce proceeds
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are keeping their two young children in New York for now as part of a temporary court agreement filed Monday, according to documents.