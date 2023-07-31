Zambia's Barbra Banda scores the 1000th goal in Women's World Cup history

HAMILTON, New Zealand -

Barbra Banda scored the 1,000th goal in Women's World Cup history with a penalty kick in the 31st minute of Zambia's 3-1 win over Costa Rica on Monday.

The 23-year-old Zambia captain used a clever stutter in her run up to make goalkeeper Daniela Solera jump before sending her penalty to the left with ease. Soon after, FIFA posted its congratulations to Banda on social media.

"I was confident, but at the same time I was nervous," Banda said of the penalty. "I just had to have courage because I was carrying thousands of people back home so it was an honour for me."

The referee awarded the penalty after Banda appeared to be taken down in the six-yard box by an out-stretched Katherine Alvarado. Costa Rican players argued the call unsuccessfully.

This tournament has been the Women's World Cup debut for Zambia, and the goal was its second ever, giving the Copper Queens a 2-0 lead.

Lushomo Mweemba scored the fastest goal of the tournament, the first in Zambia's history, after just 2 minutes and 11 seconds off Avell Chitundu's corner kick. Mweemba lofted a volley into the roof of the net over goalkeeper Daniela Solera.

FIFA has held a Women's World Cup every four years since 1991.