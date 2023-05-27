Zach McKinstry's 3 hits lead Detroit Tigers past Chicago White Sox, 7-3

Detroit Tigers' Zach McKinstry runs to first during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, May 26, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Detroit Tigers' Zach McKinstry runs to first during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, May 26, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

