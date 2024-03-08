Younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sentenced to 6 months unsupervised probation in battery case

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation on Thursday after pleading no contest to a sexual battery charge, according to court records.

“Jackson is thankful for the support of his family and friends during the last year. Jackson pled no contest to a single count of simple battery and he was given six months of unsupervised probation,” Brandan Davies, attorney for Jackson Mahomes told CNN Friday. “Jackson simply wanted the case to be over with and to move on with his life, the matter is now closed and we will not be issuing any further statements.”

Mahomes was arrested and charged in May 2023 with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one of battery by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors ended up dropping the three counts of aggravated sexual battery in January, according to court records.

Mahomes brother, Patrick, is the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, with two Super Bowl wins under his belt. He’s also the only quarterback to win the league’s MVP position twice in only six years.

Patrick Mahomes’ father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was arrested in Texas under suspicion of driving while intoxicated in February.

CNN’s Brammhi Balarajan contributed to this report.