Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

Trinity Ellis of Canada speeds in the ice track in the women's single-seater first run in the Luge World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP) Trinity Ellis of Canada speeds in the ice track in the women's single-seater first run in the Luge World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS