Was that dress blue or gold? How about that old Vans shoe… turquoise and grey or pink and white?

And now, the latest great debate of our time…

Are tennis balls green or yellow?

This time, however, it’s Roger Federer’s fault.

During a visit to Chicago to prepare for September’s Laver Cup, the world’s top-ranked tennis player was asked the divisive question by a fan.

In a video captured by the fan’s daughter, the man can be heard shouting “Hey Roger! Are tennis balls green or yellow?”

The tennis great flashes a big grin before responding with “They’re yellow, right?”

OKAY ITS OFFICIAL MY DAD JUST ASKED @rogerfederer IF TENNIS BALLS ARE YELLOW OR GREEN AND HE SAID THEY ARE YELLOW pic.twitter.com/EXdXRr0oFa — Delaney Dold (@delaneyanndold) March 19, 2018

Little did he know that simple answer would incite a firestorm of debate online.

The short clip was uploaded to Twitter by Delaney Dold, the woman who shot the video, where it has since been viewed more than 315,000 times. In the comments below, Twitter users pronounced their allegiance to team green or team yellow.

Why would you play on green grass with a green ball? Of course it’s yellow �������� — luke (@uberluke86) March 20, 2018

Bloody yellow — Snowflake Assassin (@SnowflakeAssas1) March 20, 2018

There were many commenters who ruled that it didn’t matter what the actual colour of the balls are now that Federer had weighed in on the matter.

if roger says they're yellow, theyr yellow ���� pic.twitter.com/anh3Hb8tWl — narelle (@ensquaredx2) March 19, 2018

I’ve always thought tennis balls were green but if @rogerfederer says they are yellow who am I to argue with the GOAT. They are yellow — Bryan Huff (@heathuff) March 21, 2018

Whatever Roger says! — Yelena (@yelenasencion) March 20, 2018

Other users provided more specifics for their choice of colour.

I believe the color is listed as “chartreuse” or “yellow green” on color charts, so it might qualify as both but def not just yellow. — Jennifer Jones (@Jenjune3) March 21, 2018

Actually they are fluorescent yellow which appears like green... — Pratyush Srivastava (@pks_2611) March 20, 2018

Blue light filter+yellow tennis ball=green

Mystery solved

If you have ever seen a tennis ball it's clearly yellow... https://t.co/MUhqefyqj5 — Potato aim (@Jhollowayforday) March 20, 2018

Finally, there were some who just couldn’t decide.