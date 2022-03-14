Yankees trade for Josh Donaldson from Twins

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson follows through on a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 17, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson follows through on a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 17, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS