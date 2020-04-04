TORONTO -- Despite the sporting world taking a step back amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Wrestlemania 36 will continue on with the show in the hopes of entertaining fans self-isolating at home.

The largest professional wrestling event in the world is set to air on Saturday and Sunday night, where WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, John Cena and many others are set to get in the ring.

The event was supposed to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., but instead it will be held at a training facility in Orlando — among many other unique locations, according to an announcement made by WWE.

Drew McIntyre, who will be going head-to-head with two-time UFC champ, Brock Lesnar, told CTV News Channel about the unconventional event and what fans can expect.

“The way we’re approaching it, is with so many unique matches in different situations to make every match feel different,” he said.

While it may be unusual to see professional wrestlers chokeslam each other without hearing the audience cheering them along, McIntyre says not having an audience will only make the fight even more intense for fans.

“When there’s nobody there and the cameras are just on Brock and I, it’s going to be a very intense fight …whatever you think you know about wrestling you don’t know until you see Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar,” he said.

McIntyre said WWE has taken serious precautious when hosting the event, including filming in a secluded area, a minimal crew and doctors on site testing anyone entering the training facility.

“It’s been very positive, people are very happy and proud of WWE that we are stilling working as hard as we can within the context of the world right now to still bring everyone Wrestlemania,” McIntyre said.

While millions of WWE fans will be tuning in to watch their favourite wrestlers battle it out, a familiar face will be missing from the ring. Roman Reigns, who was supposed to go up against Bill Goldberg, announced he would not be participating this year due to concerns over the virus.

Reigns is immunocompromised after having a history with leukemia. The WWE star took to social media to tell fans he had to make this decision for himself and his family.

Nonetheless, the show must go on and McIntyre said he hopes to bring joy to fans when he goes after the championship title.

“My story’s been a 19-year journey to face for the title, so hopefully I can put a smile on everyone’s face and give them a happy ending,” McIntyre said.

Wrestlemania 36 will air on the WWE Network on Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.