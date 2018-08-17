

CTVNews.ca Staff





While serving with the Canadian Armed Forces in Bosnia 14 years ago, retired Sgt. Dean Irvine suffered a serious brain injury that dramatically altered his life.

Irvine was playing baseball with his fellow soldiers when he took a line drive to the face. He required major surgery to his head, struggled to walk and couldn’t recall several major life events.

“I couldn’t remember getting married. I was there for the kids being born -- I couldn’t remember all my happiest moments,” he told CTV News. “There isn’t really a part of me that isn’t hurt.”

Then, last year, the 22-year veteran watched the Invictus Games in Toronto. He was inspired, and applied to join the team. He was accepted, one of 40 other first-time competitors.

The group gathered Friday in Ottawa to raise a flag on Parliament Hill, bringing awareness to the sporting event.

Irvine will compete in power lifting and wheelchair rugby in Sydney, Australia this October. It’s the fourth time the event, created by Prince Harry as a way to motivate wounded soldiers, has been held.

The games are still months away, but Irvine’s wife, Gailynne Irvine, said she’s already seen a change in her husband.

“When I got to go to the first training camp, it was neat to see him active again. That meant a lot,” she said, holding back tears.

Collin Fitzgerald, a fellow soldier who served alongside Irvine, brought him a gift to the event on Friday -- a Canadian flag carved from metal.

“I just know that Dean’s been struggling and he needed some support and I thought I’d give him a little boost of confidence,” Fitzgerald said.

The event is designed to bring soldiers with physical and mental injuries together to compete, bond and, most importantly, to support each other.

Team captain Rob Hick said he’s inspired by the soldiers’ efforts.

“To see them work so hard and come together, it’s very uplifting,” he said.

With a report from CTV’s Kevin Gallagher